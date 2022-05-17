A school pupil has received her Gold Duke of Edinburgh award at the palace after canoeing on the River Thames and beekeeping.

Grace Johnston, aged 18, visited Buckingham Palace on Monday to collect her Gold Duke of Edinburgh award that was achieved last year despite the challenges presented by Covid.

To complete the prestigious award, the KGGS pupil canoed down the Thames and the Wye, completed her final residential on a beekeeping retreat and tutored her friend’s sister online because of Covid.

She attended gym sessions and online fitness sessions, as well as a year long cooking course.

Grace says that it feels like a great achievement, adding: “I’ve met so many people and learnt so many skills that will always stick with me.

"I feel like I will never achieve anything more memorable to me.”

Grace's father, Richard, said: "This is such a proud moment for me, seeing Grace achieve so much!"

Prince Edward was in attendance to present the awards, with Tim Campbell from the Apprentice among the celebrity guests.