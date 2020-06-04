Many children returned to schools across Grantham this week for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began in March.

It marked the start of the Government’s phased reopening of schools in England, with pupils in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 returning to classes from Monday, plus youngsters back to nurseries.

More than 200 schools reopened in Lincolnshire on Monday in line with Government guidance, however, many parents and teachers expressed concerns over safety in the face of the coronavirus.