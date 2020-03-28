Pupils from Grantham’s National Junior School joined the second tree planting session for the town’s Heroes Commemorative Orchard.

The school fund-raised to help create the orchard, near Wyndham Park, and joined Wyndham Park Forum volunteers and orchard supporters to help plant 75 trees to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of Second World War and Allied military efforts.

They were given guidance by Easton Walled Gardens’ head gardener Ollie Ryan-Moore, who helped to plant a special Squadron apple tree to add to heritage apple, cherry, pear and plum trees supplied by the East of England Apples and Orchards project.

Gallery1

The tree was first grown from a pip by Colsterworth RAF veteran and keen tree grower Doug Campion, whodonated it to Lady Ursula Cholmeley at Easton Walled Gardens in 2002.

Lady Cholmeley named it in honour of her own grandfather, James Landon,who flew Lancasters and Wellingtons with 12 Squadron during the Second World War and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. Three Squadron Apple trees are planted at Lincoln’s International Bomber Command Centre.

The orchard is to have a disabled access and viewing area, with materials being donated by Grantham builders merchant MKM, whose manager James Truman joined the tree planting.

It was a nostalgic day for Andrew Saunders, who planted trees in memory of his father,an RAF veteran, on what would have been his birthday. He said: “This seemed a really positive thing to do and it’s good to have such an opportunity.”

Andrew planted silver birch species, with 15 distinctive coloured trees set in three lines to replicate the white wing and fuselage identification stripes on D-Day aircraft.

The £12,150 funding required to create the orchard was raised via CrowdfundSK’s initiative. South Kesteven District Council has signed a 50-year-lease on the National Trust-owned land, to enable the creation of the orchard.

Two American acer trees will symbolise the American contribution to the Second World War.