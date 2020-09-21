Pupils in atleast two year groups at a Grantham primary school have been asked to work from home following a positive coronavirus test.

Youngsters in Reception and Year 5 at Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School, have been told they need to self-isolate for 14 days.

In an email to parents this weekend, headteacher Jayne Watson said: "We have been advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the school.

Another school has been hit by coronavirus.

"The small number of children who have been in direct prolonged contact with the confirmed case will have received an individual letter and will be staying at home for 14 days.

The school remains open and your child should continue to attend if they remain well."

The Journal have contacted Gonerby Hill Foot School for comment.

Two year groups at Ancaster Primary School have been told to stay at home after positive cases of Covid-19 were highlighted.