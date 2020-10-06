A number of pupils at a secondary school in Grantham are self-isolating after a student tested positive for coronavirus.

The Year 11 student at The Priory Ruskin Academy tested positive after developing symptoms of Covid-19.

A letter sent home to parents from Priory Ruskin Academy headteacher Rachel Wyles, read: "A positive case of Covid-19 has been reported in Year 11 at the Academy.

"Lincolnshire Health Protection Team has advised that we ask the close contacts of the pupil to self-isolate for 14 days from the date the student was not in school.

"We have followed the government guidance on close contacts and have identified the students who fall under this definition; they have been contacted and will not be in the academy for the necessary period, which is until Monday, October 19. The remainder of the Year 11 cohort will continue to attend the academy as normal.

"I realise this is a concerning development, but please be reassured that we have been diligent in our following of the guidance and continue to place your child’s safety at the top of our agenda."

In a further statement to the Journal this morning (Tuesday) a spokesperson for the Priory Federation of Academies Trust, added: "Following confirmation of a positive Covid-19 test result for a Year 11 student, the academy has taken all the necessary steps advised by Lincolnshire’s health protection team.

"We are very grateful for their assistance and guidance, as well as for the understanding and co-operation shown by the academy’s parents and carers since the start of term."