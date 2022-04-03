Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club selected two secondary school pupils to attend a leadership and team-work residential course.

Walton Academy pupils, Erika Jones and Ellie Harrington, both of Grantham, attended the annual two and a half day residential course designed to instil leadership and team-work skills, whilst building self confidence.

Both girls then attended the Sunrise Rotary Club's meeting to give a presentation on their experiences to the attending members.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary members presenting certificates to Erika and Ellie (55833669)

Erika and Ellie set out their individual experiences in the presentations, but due to the stormy weather a few of the activities had to be cancelled, such as abseiling.

One of the activities the girls took on was gutter running, which involved dressing up in fully waterproofed gear and running down a stony stream as quickly as they could.

The pair also took part in night orienteering and a cave visit, and made plenty of new friends who they have stayed in touch with via social media.

Erika and Ellie feel that the event leaders helped them and provided them with the necessary team building and leadership skills.

They also feel that the experience has boosted their self confidence, which both of their mums have confirmed.

The pair hope to make a presentation to give to their school, and were thanked by President Kevin Hale for their excellent presentation, before he and Irvin Metcalf presented Erika and Ellie with their RYLA certificates.