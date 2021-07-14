Youngsters at a Grantham primary school have been brushing up on their bike skills as part of a cycle training programme.

Pupils in Key Stage 2 (KS2) at Belmont Primary School, on Harrowby Lane, spent a few days last week gaining practical skills and understanding how to cycle on today’s roads as part of their Bikeability sessions last week.

The Year 5 and 6 pupils were put through their paces by a team from Outspoken Training as they worked towards achieving their level 1 and 2 Bikeability awards.

Bikeability training in Belmont School. (49123180)

Level 1 started on the playground where the children were able to show their ability to control their bike and listen carefully.

Once the children were more confident, they moved to level 2 and onto the road, which gave them the opportunity to learn how to manoeuvre safely.

Emily Blackburn, key stage two leader, helped organise the sessions.

She said: “Bikeability is a hugely important course that our children in upper KS2 are able to attend. There are so many important skills to learn, especially for those children leaving us at the end of the year - who will be riding bikes to their new secondary schools.

“The sessions are designed by expert instructors to give the children the important life skills they need to become road users.”

Visit: www.bikeability.org.uk