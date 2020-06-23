Home   News   Article

Hundreds of Grantham pupils campaign for changes to national curriculum to promote anti-racist school environment

By Tracey Davies
Published: 11:05, 23 June 2020
 | Updated: 11:07, 23 June 2020

Hundreds of pupils across Grantham are calling for changes to be made to the national school curriculum to promote a more inclusive, anti-racist school environment.

Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School (KGGS) and King’s School are just two to have received open letters from their present and alumni students appealing for change amid continuing Black Lives Matter protests over the killing of George Floyd in America last month.

A letter was also being sent to Walton Academy on Friday.

