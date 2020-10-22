Youngsters at a Grantham school have been choosing their own prize-winning pumpkins for Halloween this year.

Primary pupils at Greenfields Academy visited Syston Park Farm this week, where they picked their own pumpkins for an inter-house carving competition.

The visit was part of an ‘explore and play’ unit of work; the pupils have been on a series of adventures this term to engage with the environment around them and develop a variety of skills, to prepare them for life beyond school.

Pupils at Greenfields Academy went on the hunt for their perfect pumpkin. (42772758)

Last week, the group walked through historic moats and investigated the River Witham at Haddington Weir.

Earlier in the term, they visited Anderby Creek, near Skegness, before exploring a country park where they experienced a variety of different challenges, including learning the cardinal compass points to follow a circular route through the woods and identifying different habitats and sounds within a woodland, even interacting with resident squirrels.

Andy Rush, assistant headteacher at Greenfields, said: “Our ‘explore and play’ project in primary outdoor education has used our various local environments to support pupils’ physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. This has been vital to ensuring a successful and enjoyable return to learning for our pupils after their various lockdown experiences.

“Our pupils’ response to this unique approach has surpassed expectations for engagement and its positive impact on their wellbeing. As a result we have extended the unit of work for an additional term.”

Halloween will look and feel a little bit different this year because of Covid-19, so families and businesses are finding their own way to mark the event.

Morrison’s in Grantham is hosting a pumpkin picture trail by inviting customers to decorate their windows with pumpkins. Pictures to colour in can be collected from the supermarket.

Swingbridge Children’s Centre, on Trent Road, has launched its own spooky challenge.

Families are being encouraged to get involved by dressing up, spooky storytelling, creepy crafts, carving a pumpkin or dressing up.

Entries can be via email or WhatsApp to your children’s centre early years practitioner at emma.barratt@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Closing date for entries is on Friday, October 30, at 4pm. A winner will be drawn on the day and announced by Monday, November 2.

Have a spooktacular time!