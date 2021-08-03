Youngsters at a village school raised more than £300 for charity as part of their Sports Day.

Pupils at Denton Primary School were taking part in a set of sports challenges in aid of the 'Grantham Rotary 55 challenge' last month.

Alongside the annual RotarySwimarathon which took place in June, The Rotary Club of Grantham also hosted an alternative event #SWIM55 for those unable to swim whereby groups could hold their own event using the “55” as the idea – 55 is the number of minutes you would normally swim.

Denton School's '55' challenge. (49818915)

Karen Ambrose, head of school, said: "Each class bubble competed separately across the course of the day in a selection of races including egg and spoon, potato race and relay.

"In addition, children completed a set of challenges for the Rotary. Parents generously donated to this and so far, have raised over £300.

Mrs Lee, PE and sports coordinator, organised the event.

Denton School's '55' challenge. (49818918)

She said: "The children were fantastic and thoroughly enjoyed the races and challenges. They were all trying their best and helping to raise money for this community cause."