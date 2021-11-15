Youngsters at a village primary school have created a poppy display using recycled materials to mark Remembrance Day last week.

Pupils at Corby Glen Primary School took part in a special assembly on Thursday followed by a gathering around the village war memorial to observe a two-minute silence.

On Friday, children in Year 5 also organised a special tea and coffee morning for past and present armed forces and emergency services to attend.

Headteacher Natalie Willcock said: "This is an opportunity for them to share their experiences, memories and medals with the children of Corby Glen Primary School and for the children to find out a little bit more about the heroes past and present."

