Corby Glen pupils near Grantham create poppy display using recycled materials

By Tracey Davies
By Tracey Davies
Published: 10:12, 15 November 2021
Youngsters at a village primary school have created a poppy display using recycled materials to mark Remembrance Day last week.

Pupils at Corby Glen Primary School took part in a special assembly on Thursday followed by a gathering around the village war memorial to observe a two-minute silence.

On Friday, children in Year 5 also organised a special tea and coffee morning for past and present armed forces and emergency services to attend.

Remembrance Day at Corby Glen Primary School (53058734)
Headteacher Natalie Willcock said: "This is an opportunity for them to share their experiences, memories and medals with the children of Corby Glen Primary School and for the children to find out a little bit more about the heroes past and present."

Remembrance Day at Corby Glen Primary School (53058737)
Remembrance Day at Corby Glen Primary School (53058740)
Remembrance Day at Corby Glen Primary School (53058743)
Remembrance Day at Corby Glen Primary School (53058747)
Remembrance Day at Corby Glen Primary School (53058750)
Remembrance Day at Corby Glen Primary School (53058753)
