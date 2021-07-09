Youngsters at a village primary school have swapped their uniform for sports tops today (Friday), to celebrate the Euro 2020.

Pupils at Harlaxton Primary school, near Grantham, were invited to wear their favourite team's colours to class, as England prepares to face Italy in the final on Sunday.

Year 6 teacher, Victoria Buckley, said it's a great example of what can be achieved as a community.

Pupils at Harlaxton Primary School have donned football tops to school today. (49031710)

She added: "After the amazing success of our England team during their semi-final with Denmark on Wednesday evening, the school made the decision to celebrate.

"It became more and more clear over the last few fixtures that the Euro 2020 competition had really grasped the attention of the children and the parents in our community.

"Our Christian vision for our school is' Together We Can Learn, Encourage, Aspire, Respect and Nurture' and everything we have seen from Gareth Southgate’s leadership of our England team has embraced our values.

"Even though everyone will have their own team that they choose to support, at this time we have seen what can be achieved as a community.

"The children have come into school today with huge smiles and are all clearly excited about the final and we want to encourage this enthusiasm and embrace the respect being shown for the team’s aspirational efforts.

"We are all looking forward to the final on Sunday and here we all believe it is definitely coming home!"

