Pupils at a Grantham primary school have raised more than £200 for charity by dressing up in brightly coloured festive jumpers as part the national Save the Children Christmas jumper day.

Both staff and pupils at Belton Lane Primary School took part in the UK-wide event and helped raise an impressive £235 for the charity.

Save the Children helps improve the lives of children through better education, health care, and economic opportunities, as well as providing emergency aid in natural disasters, war, and conflicts.