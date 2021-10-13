Pupils at a village primary school have helped to raise £70 for charity by proudly donning their best yellow outfits in support of the Young Minds Hello Yellow Event last week.

Youngsters at Buckminster Primary School were keen to get involved to show their support for the annual event on Friday.

The nationwide campaign, linked to National Mental Health Day, highlights the importance of mental health awareness among children and promotes how to speak to children about their mental health.

Yellow day at Buckminster Primary School (52209890)

Buckminster head teacher Debbie Clarke was delighted with everyone’s efforts.

She said: “We were very happy to play our small part in such an important national campaign and took the opportunity to talk to our children about all the ways we can look after our mental health and to let them know that if they are struggling, they are not alone.”

“This is the second year that the small village school has taken part in this campaign and this year managed to raise £70 for the charity.

Yellow day at Buckminster Primary School (52209893)

Debbie added: “We are so proud of how our children have coped through Lockdown and how they continue to thrive in our small community.

“The Hello Yellow Event is such a positive experience for the children and we hope to continue our support of it for many years to come”.

Thousands of people, schools, community groups and offices helped raise vital funds to support the charity with their work around mental health.

Yellow day at Buckminster Primary School (52209896)

For more information or find out how you can help, visit www.youngminds.org.uk

Yellow day at Buckminster Primary School (52209899)