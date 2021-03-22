Pupils at two schools have been collecting books for a school in Africa.

Ambergate Sports College and Bottesford Primary School made the bumper donation of unused books to Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club, who shipped them to a school in The Gambia.

Along with the books, Sunrise members also donated stationary, soap and hand sanitiser using funds from Grantham Sunrise Rotary charity account and a Rotary Foundation matching grant.

Books have been donated to schoolchildren in The Gambia. (45377912)

The books were presented to headteacher Isatou Colly, of Jalambang Lower Basic School in the township of Kombo.

He said: "Everything in the packages is important and will go a long way in helping us combat the menace of Covid-19 and we intend to give out the books and stationary to all, especially the more needy and the most hard-working.

Ashley Caress, headteacher at Ambergate Sports College was only too pleased to help.

President Anita Asken and member Irvin Metcalf with some of the stationery and books (45377934)

He said: "This project is an excellent use of book resources which are now redundant for our updated curriculum. We are so pleased that they are being put to good use."

Emma Barker, headteacher at Bottesford Primary School, was also grateful to put the books to good use.

She added: "We are delighted to help another school in the Gambia and children much less fortunate than ours."

The project was spearheaded by member Heather Wright, who has spent some considerable time in The Gambia over the years and has been supported by the Sunrise Rotarians.