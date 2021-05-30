Every pupil at a village primary school near Grantham has received a free book to take home thanks to a kind donation from a resident in the village.

The Reverend John Bruce, of Harlaxton, donated the big bundle of children’s books to pupils in all year groups at Harlaxton Primary School, after being given them to donate by a family member.

Sheridan Edwards, executive headteacher at Harlaxton, was delighted with the surprise donation, which has come just in time for children to enjoy reading them during half-term next week.

Pupils at Harlaxton Primary School have had a donation of books. (47578935)

She said: “There was a large variety of brand new books donated and we are delighted to be able to make use of this donation by ensuring each child has a new book to take home and keep.

“This supports the school’s focus on reading and ensures that every child has a book-rich environment to enjoy.

“We are very grateful for the donation.”