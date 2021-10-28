Youngsters at a village primary school have embarked on a school mission to complete a virtual 14,000 mile journey across all US states.

Pupils at Marston Thorold's Primary School are taking part in the ‘Ben 401USA challenge’ with the 401 Foundation, a mental heath charity which aims to help people empower themselves.

The charity was founded by Ben Smith, who ran 401 marathons in 401 days in 2015 raising £330,000 for two anti-bullying charities.

Pupils at Marston Thorold's Primary School have taken part in the 401 challenge. (52367491)

His adventure inspired people around the globe to make a difference in their own lives or others.

Ben now plans to walk and cycle unaided, 14,000 miles, across all 50 US states in just 104 days, from next May, and has invited schools to take part virtually.

Pupils at Marston are completing activities at home and in school to increase their total miles.

Class teacher Sophie Lamb said: “The children are so excited to be following Ben and look forward to watching his weekly videos.

“It has really inspired them to become more active and it’s really nice for the whole school to work together to achieve a collective target.

“Being active is one of our five ways to well being and the children are learning not only how exercise helps them physically but also mentally.”