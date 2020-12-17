Pupils and staff at Sandon school and Ambergate Sports College, which form part of Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (GANF), have been getting into the festive spirit this week with lots of Christmas activities.

As well as watching a Sleeping Beauty pantomime online, pupils got to show off their creative sides by making salt dough decorations, Christmas cards and cookies.

The festive activities didn’t stop there.

Pupils and staff at Sandon school and Ambergate Sports College have been getting into the festive spirit.(43601971)

Both schools took part in Christmas jumper day and raised £187 for charity.

Finally, they appeared on a Makaton charity advent calendar signing Father Christmas.

