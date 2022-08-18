Home   News   Article

A-level results 2022 coverage from schools in Grantham

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 18 August 2022
 | Updated: 06:07, 18 August 2022

This morning we will bring you A-level results, news and photos from schools across Grantham.

Pupils returned to the examination halls this summer after the pandemic when grades were awarded by their teachers based on previous work.

Today they will find out if they have achieved the results they need for universities, training courses and jobs.

Exam results. Photo: iStock
Exam results. Photo: iStock

We will be sharing some of the success stories from:

  • Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
  • The King's School, Grantham
  • Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
  • Walton Academy, Grantham
  • Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn

Make sure you check back here to find out how pupils have done.

