Pupils at a Grantham primary school were given a first-hand insight into the Indian culture and festivals this week.

Youngsters in the Impala and Barasingha classes at Belmont Primary School, on Harrowby Lane, dressed in traditional Indian clothing, participated in dancing and learnt all about the Hindu festivals of Diwali and Holi, as part of the workshop this week.

A school spokesperson said: “It was an amazing Indian experience with Sunita.

Indian experience day at Belmont School. (52527605)

“Sunita Patel taught us about some of her Hindu beliefs. Also we thought about some similarities and differences between England and India, as well as breaking some stereotypes

We loved learning some Indian dances and creating Rangoli patterns too. It was a fantastic day.”

The Indian experience is a Grantham-based business.

For more information, visit www.theindianexperience.org