Students from Sir William Robertson Academy in Welbourn are celebrating their GCSE results this summer, with many being awarded the top Grades 9, 8 and 7 across a number of subjects.

Ayooluwa Somade, from Grantham, was awarded Grade 9 in Biology, Physics and Media Studies, Grade 8 in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, French and Geography, Grade 7 in English Literature and Further Mathematics and Grade 6 in Art & Design.

Edward Anderson from Carlton le Moorland did exceptionally well, achieving the top Grade 9 in Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, French, Geography and Computer Science as well as Grade 8 in English Language and English Literature and Grade 7 in Art & Design.

Ayooluwa Somade from Grantham.

Laura Higgins from Navenby also received fantastic results, achieving Grade 9 in Chemistry, Further Mathematics and Geography, Grade 8 in Mathematics, Biology, Physics, English Literature, Art & Design and Media Studies and Grade 7 in English Language and French.

Luke Smith, from Navenby, secured Grade 9 in Mathematics, as well as Grade 8 in Further Mathematics, Physics and Physical Education, Grade 7 in English Language, Chemistry, French and Computer Science and Grade 6 in Biology, English Literature and Geography.

Henry Wilkinson, from Newark, and Matthew Richardson, from Carlton le Moorland, both achieved Grade 9 in Chemistry, with Henry also achieving Grade 9 in Geography and Matthew achieving Grade 9 in Physics.

Edward Anderson from Carlton le Moorland.

Alice Sim, from Navenby, and Evie Pearson, from Newark, were both awarded Grade 9 in English Language. Alice also achieved Grade 9 in Drama and Evie gained Grade 9 in Media Studies.

Anthon Johansson, from Bassingham, was awarded six Grade 8s, three Grade 7s, one Grade 6 and one Grade 5 and Jared Rasen, from Newark, secured four Grade 8s, six Grade 7s and one Grade 6.

SWRA’s BTEC students are celebrating once again this year. Harry Newton and Ellie Parker (both from Newark), Gus Housley, from Norton Disney, and Cody Taylor, from Bassingham, all achieved Distinction* in the BTEC Sport, Activity and Fitness qualification and Natasha Davies, from Leadenham, was awarded Distinction in BTEC Music.

Aimee Billett, from Newark, achieved Distinction* in the NCFE Level 2 Business qualification and Megan Ellis-Drury, from Ashby de la Launde, near Sleaford, was one of seven students to achieve grade A in NCFE Level 2 Child Development and Care.

Laura Higgins from Navenby.

Many of these students will be moving into Year 12 to study A level and BTEC courses at the Academy’s flourishing Sixth Form, which last week celebrated its GCE results.

They will be joined by students from other schools in the area in what has been a bumper year for enrolment.

Mark Guest, headteacher, said: ‘We are delighted that the hard work of our students has been fully reflected in this year’s outstanding results which break all records for our GCSE examination performance.

Luke Smith from Navenby.

"These fantastic outcomes are a direct consequence of our students’ commitment and resilience, highly effective teaching from school staff and the valued support and encouragement from our families.

"This year group has raised the bar for what is possible and they have given themselves a wonderful platform from which to launch the next stage of their learning.

"We couldn’t be happier that so many of our students are choosing to continue that journey with us in our Sixth Form."

Ellie Parker from Newark.

Henry Wilkinson from Newark.

