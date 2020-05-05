Staff at a village school have created a heartfelt video to a song sung by the school pupils they are missing so much.

Staff at Barrowby Primary School, wanted to provide some hope and happiness for their school community in these unusual times.

Reception and Year 1 teacher Sarah Banfield, who came up with the idea, said: “The lyrics from our ‘Just Be You’ song, recorded in October to raise money for the Mind Foundation, feel even more poignant at this unusual time.