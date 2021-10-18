Pupils at a village primary school have been highlighting the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

Youngsters in Year 5 at Colsterworth Primary School took part in a workshop to reinforce the importance of wearing a seatbelt and keeping safe when out and about.

Children worked in groups to construct a car where the purpose was to safely transport an egg.

Colsterworth seatbelt safety (52295187)

Hayley Taylor, class teacher was pleased with how well the class worked together.

She added: "This task supported children with understanding just how vital wearing a seatbelt is, and the winning car had padded seatbelts included in the design.

"Fun was had by all and the team work was impressive’.