Green-fingered pupils at a Grantham primary school have finished runners-up at Belvoir Castle's 'Sow and Grow' competition.

Despite only beginning school at the start of the month, reception class children at Poplar Farm Primary School were given the opportunity to plant flowers for the castle's third annual flower and garden show earlier this month.

With a theme of ‘save the bees’, the children planted and displayed lavender, an ideal source of nectar for foraging bees.

Poplar Farm's display was runner-up in Belvoir Castle’s Sow and Grow competition. (42360201)

The children and general public were invited to the show at Belvoir Castle.

Poplar Farm’s display was described as ‘excellent’ and finished runner-up, winning packs of seeds from competition sponsor Thompson-Morgan to continue their growing exploits at school.