Great Gonerby pupils kick up stink over dog mess in village
Published: 14:57, 14 May 2020
| Updated: 15:00, 14 May 2020
Pupils at a village primary school have been putting their time at home to good use by calling on dog owners to pick up after their pets.
Key Stage 2 pupils at St Sebastian’s Primary School, in Great Gonerby, have been growing concerned about the amount of dog mess in and around the village, and wanted to do something to raise awareness.
Year 6 class teacher Amy Critchley was happy to get involved.
