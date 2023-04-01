Pupils from Corby Glen Community Primary School have learned how homes are built after visiting housebuilder Allison Homes’ The Orchards development in the village.

Nineteen children from Years 5 and 6 were shown around The Orchards development on an educational site tour and were shown the foundations of a home all the way through to a finished property.

Ryan Asher-Powell, construction manager at Allison Homes, led the visit through the site, focusing on the different stages of construction and the equipment used to build homes.

Pupils of Corby Glen Community Primary School learn bricklaying with Allison Homes. Photo: Allison Homes (63307730)

During the tour, the children were taught about bricklaying, and had the opportunity to lay a few bricks themselves.

As part of the school’s curriculum, the pupils have recently begun a topic on structures. To fit in with this, Ryan taught the children about what makes strong structures, what materials work best and how damaged buildings can be fixed.

Alice Hill, class teacher at Corby Glen Community Primary School, said: “The children had a wonderful afternoon on the Allison Homes site. The experience complemented our STEM topic brilliantly and the children even had chance to be hands on with the cement tools!

"They all said how inspiring and interesting the building trade is and learnt lots about how house structures are constructed. Thank you!"

Andy Richards, construction director at Allison Homes Central Region, said: “As The Orchards is less than a mile away from Corby Glen Community Primary School, it was great to be able to teach the children about how the homes are built. The pupils were really engaged during their visit and it was great to see them enjoying themselves and asking so many brilliant questions.

“We hope that this site visit has helped the children with their learning on structures, and inspired a new appreciation for how their homes are built, from start to finish.”

The Orchards development is made up of 66 two, three and four-bedroom energy efficient homes.