A Rotary club has designed and built an outdoor classroom and sensory garden for a Grantham school.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club president Anita Asken had the idea of the project for Ambergate Sports College to mark the club's fifth birthday and it soon became the largest project it had undertaken.

The seed of the idea was to improve the existing outdoor classroom and install a sensory garden for the pupils at the college within a six-week period, ready for the new term, and this was unanimously embraced by all members.