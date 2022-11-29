Primary school children have used their entrepreneurial skills by turning their school hall into a Christmas card factory for the afternoon.

Dudley House School pupils started their creative journey at the beginning of November, when every child designed a Christmas card.

A wide range of designs soon came flooding in. Several were then chosen to become cards.

Dudley House School pupils made Christmas cards to sell. (60972866)

Factory jobs were allocated dependent on children’s skills and several also became a quality control manager.

On the day, 360 cards were manufactured by the children. These were carefully wrapped in packs of five and are now on sale from the school office £3.99 per pack.

All proceeds from the sale of the cards will be used to purchase new scooters for the whole school to enjoy.

When asked, the children said they really enjoyed the project as it was really fun, with one pupil, Shlok saying: "It was tiring but when it was finished, it was worth it as the cards looked so good."

The Dudley House staff thanked all the children for their dedication to the project.

To purchase a pack, call 01476 400184.