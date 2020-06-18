Grantham pupils master their tie skills ahead of move to secondary
Year 6 youngsters at Huntingtower Community Primary Academy have been learning how put on a tie to prepare them for secondary school.
A school spokesperson tweeted: “We have started to think about transitioning to secondary school.
"One of the differences will be the uniform so we have been practising tying up a tie. We had some excellent teachers helping others and giving instructions.”
