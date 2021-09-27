Pupils at a village secondary school are able to take a GCSE in Dance for the first time in the academy’s history.

Fifteen Year 9 pupils at Sir William Robertson Academy, in Welbourn, have been dancing for two hours each week since the course was introduced into the curriculum at the beginning of term.

The AQA Course is 60 per cent practical and 40 per cent written.

SWRA Dance GCSE group (51570165)

This practical approach allows the students to physically engage with the course content and also allows the opportunity for their creativity to really shine.

Charlotte Scorror, teacher of Dance and Drama, has been teaching the group some core skills through choreography.

She said: “The atmosphere has been upbeat and it’s safe to say that the students look like they’ve worked hard in the lessons when they leave the dance studio”.

SWRA Dance GCSE group (51570168)

The academy are now hoping to run trips to London to see professional works by The Royal Ballet and visit dance venue Sadler’s Wells in the near future.

The dance lessons have received a positive reaction from pupils.

Isabelle Thorpe, in Year 9, said: “I like being able to take part in Dance, we’ve all become good friends with each other after only a couple of weeks. The lessons are really exciting and positive.”

Carla Fletcher, also in Year 9, added: “Our Dance lessons are great because they are mostly practical and it is like we’re a big family already. The lessons are fun and very interactive. I can’t wait to go on the London trips.”

SWRA Dance GCSE group (51570162)

Charlotte added: “The school is very excited to see this cohort journey through their GCSE and to welcome more students to the course in the next few years.|”