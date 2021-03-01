Year six pupils have received their offers of a place at secondary school.

In Lincolnshire, 87.8 per cent of pupils have been offered a place at their first choice of school.

Eight per cent have been offered their second choice and one per cent were offered their third choice.

Secondary school offers were released today

Councillor Patricia Bradwell, who is responsible for children’s services at Lincolnshire County Council, said:"It is good to see so many families receiving offers at their first preference school again and this figure is likely to be even higher by September.

"It is always our intention to support parents to make the application process as easy as possible and it is nice to see an increasing number of parents using the online parent portal to make their application and receive their offer on national offer day."

A total of 8,302 children applied for a secondary school place in Lincolnshire.

The 243 pupils who have not been offered a place at one of their top three schools will be offered a place at the closest school in Lincolnshire with spaces available.

Parents can lodge an appeal until midday on March 29.

If they meet the deadline, their case will be heard by the end of the summer term.