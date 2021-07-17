Families were not able to attend the Croxton Kerrial CE Primary school’s summer performance as they usually do each year.

As a result, the pupils recorded their ‘Songs From The Shows’ including Annie, The Greatest Showman and Queen, in their class bubbles and shared them virtually.

The children were joined by former pupil Jasmine Townley, who came into school and worked with the children to produce a medley for the finale.

Jasmine Townley with the Croxton Kerrial pupils. (49167953)

Jasmine left Croxton 12 years ago and, having attended Walton Girls school, she then went to the University of Chichester Conservatoire to complete a degree in musical theatre.

Headteacher Amanda Scott invited Jasmine to help with the medley as she wanted to show the children that it is possible to follow your dreams.

She said: “The children loved every minute and were amazed whenever Jasmine started to sing.”

Jasmine and the children plan to perform together again at Christmas.