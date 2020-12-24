A Grantham primary school has delivered an improvised Nativity story using various mediums.

The children of Harrowby Infant School have had a busy run up to Christmas and have certainly not let the current challenges they face stop them from enjoying Christmas activities in school.

As they were unable to invite the parents into school to watch a performance of the Nativity story, the performance was videoed so that they could watch it from the comfort of their own homes.

The angel tells the shepherds about the birth of Jesus (43654589)

But the school also wanted to do something a bit different this year so as part of their ‘Let’s Celebrate’ topic the children told the Nativity story through different media, including painting, acting, freeze frame, artwork and singing.

Kerry Whotton, of the school, said: “The parents all loved it and, of course, they now have a memento to brighten up the end of what has been a very challenging year.”

The children also made stables for the baby Jesus, studied Van Gogh’s ‘A Starry Night’ to represent when the Three Kings followed the star to Baby Jesus and took part in a ‘Santa dash’ on Christmas Jumper Day.

The pupils were treated to gifts from Santa (43654562)

To top it all off the children had a visit from Santa and then returned to class to find a gift had magically appeared.