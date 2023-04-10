Pupils at a Grantham school raised over £300 for its photography department with an exhibition.

The exhibition was held at Ambergate Sports College on March 31, and it was the second held by the school.

The event raised over £330 for the school's photography department.

Ambergate Sports College pupils were praised for the exhibition which raised over £330. (63460478)

Carly Whitbread, photography lead at the school, said: "One of my best days of the year is the exhibition.

"Watching the team showing off their work, explaining how the photos were created and using their social skills makes me so proud.

Some of the photography displayed in the exhibition at Ambergate Sports College, in Grantham. (63460484)

“From taking the photos to choosing their wow work, mounting it, making decisions on pricing, and decorating the corridors, the pupils do it all.”

Photography is a popular subject at the school and is taught to 14 to 16 years olds.

The pupils learn a range of digital camera skills, the history of photography and how to work independently with the equipment.

By the end of the course, pupils are taking photos of events throughout the year.

Pupils also take part in a variety of practical topics to test their skills. The best work from each topic is then chosen and displayed by the children, ready for the exhibition in March.

The event took place on the last day of term and saw the photography team welcome pupils and staff and guide them around six extensive walls of work in the photography corridors before inviting them to see their shop in the main classroom.

Mrs Whitbread added: “Some of the work they create, such as 'Light, Flowers and Small World', make for incredible photos and merchandise such as bookmarks, framed photos and note cards.

“This year we also had the addition of a 2023 calendar, created by one of our pupils and exhibition badges, designed in a competition and won by Year 11 pupil Ethan Mcleod.”

As well as gaining qualifications, pupils also learn a range of life skills whilst planning and taking part in the exhibition.

The skills they learn include working as a team, making decisions, learning how to manage nerves, communication skills, eye contact and talking to people about their work.

One group suggested they revise the prices of the work due to the cost of living crisis.

Mrs Whitbread added: "This showed that they were applying their knowledge of current affairs to the photography show, considering how it may affect other people and giving suggestions on how to make the right decisions for everyone involved.

"Their consideration of others in the current financial climate made me so proud."

The exhibition also attracted the attention of local photographer Ruth Clements who's eyes "lit up" when she saw a post about the exhibition.

Mrs Clements donated to the school's photography department, breaking the previous year's fundraising record before the event even started.

After a busy day of showing off their work, talking to staff and peers and selling their merchandise in the shop, photography pupil Arthur Cook said: “This has been an incredible day, look at how happy everyone is to be here!

"We all make a great team.”

Katie Bennington, GANF School Governor, said: "I went to the event in it’s first year last year and due to the success of that I wanted to get there early! It was so wonderful to see the children full of pride in their work and ready to show it off. What a successful day.

"Congratulations to Mrs Whitbread and the team for another wonderful event!"

Ambergate Sports College is overseen by the Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship, which also oversees the Sandon School.