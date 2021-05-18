Pupils at a village school have achieved a silver award for their work towards protecting the environment.

The eco-team, with support from pupils, staff and governors at Colsterworth Primary School, scooped the award as part of their eco-schools programme.

Sarah Moore, executive headteacher has been helping to lead the campaign for change.

Colsterworth School has been given an eco-award. (47179286)

She said: “To achieve this award the children throughout school engaged in a range of Eco themed activities linked to caring for our environment.

“These have included daily ‘travel tracker’ which has seen children walking, cycling, or walking after a car journey from further away from school.

“We have also been involved in ‘waste week’ to remind us of the effects of food waste and ‘switch off fortnight’ to encourage the reduction in energy use in school and at home.

“More recently the children have engaged in projects such as The Big Pedal and Earth Day.”