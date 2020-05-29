Pupils sent home from Grantham's Bluecoat school test negative for coronavirus
Published: 14:08, 29 May 2020
Several children who were sent home from school after feeling unwell have not developed the coronavirus disease, their school has said.
A “small number of young children” attending the in-school provision at Bluecoat Meres Academy in Grantham complained of having a headache, a high temperature and feeling unwell, last Thursday.
As a precautionary measure parents were contacted and all children and staff on site were sent home and the children and their families were told to self-isolate and be tested for Covid-19.
