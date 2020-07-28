Home   News   Article

Pupils at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School show off skills in rainbow themed bake off

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:56, 28 July 2020
 | Updated: 17:00, 28 July 2020

Pupils at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School showed off their talents by taking part in a rainbow themed bake off.

Food and nutrition teachers Laura Ringrose and Ruth Turnbull wanted a way to bring the school together while apart.

Laura said: “We have been setting theory and practical work for our pupils each week to engage them in food and nutrition and the work coming in has been so fantastic.

Read more
CoronavirusEducationGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE