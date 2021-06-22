Youngsters at a village primary school dressed up in their finery to visit Harlaxton Manor last week.

Staff and pupils in Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 at Harlaxton Primary School dressed as either royalty, servants, merrymen and knights, to explore the manor.

Year 2 teacher Rachel Harper helped to organise the trip as part of their current school topic.

Children visited Harlaxton Manor. (48457346)

She said: “As the manor is currently without students, I enquired whether they would be able to host an event for us, being mindful of Covid measures in place. Through careful planning with Andy Fowler, the events and marketing manager, we created a packed itinerary.”

Children remained in their class bubbles to take part in activities including a tour of the house and the gardens. They also played peasant and monarch style games and dances.

Rachel added: “It was lovely to get the children out for a school trip to enhance the curriculum after such a long time in the classroom. The excitement from the children was lovely to see.

"The team at the Manor were fantastic. After the visit, most children said they preferred the life of the monarch, but some said peasant life as the dancing was much more fun.”