A member of a school kindness club has won a nationwide competition.

The members of the club at Colsterworth Primary School were challenged to design their own inspirational T-shirt to promote messages of kindness and positivity.

Year 6 pupil Eden won with her design that said 'Bee-Live in yourself' on the t-shirt.

Children in the Colsterworth Primary School kindness club wearing Eden's t-shirt. (62008817)

Mrs Stephanie Cornish, kindness club leader, said: "The reaction to these amazing t-shirts was fabulous, the children couldn’t hide their smiles and the buzz quickly spread around the school, showing the power kindness can have."

The message on Eden's design is wrote backwards so when people look in the mirror they are able to read it.

Eden and other members in the club received matching purple t-shirts "proudly displaying their friend's message", added Mrs Cornish.