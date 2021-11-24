Pupils at a Grantham primary school put down their pens and pencils today (Wednesday).

Poplar Farm Primary School, on Helmsley Road, were taking part in No Pens Day, a national speaking and listening event organised by I CAN the children’s communication charity.

Youngsters were excited to take part in a variety of activities, including painting, poetry, drama, reading and a whole school assembly where they locked their pencils away, allowing for all learning to take place through speaking and listening, rather than writing.

Headteacher Kate Hodson said: "At Poplar Farm School we believe that speech, language, and communication skills underpin everything and directly affect our pupils’ life chances and for this reason we have been delighted to take part in No Pens Day Wednesday.

"This fantastic event focused on spoken language and listening activities and we have seen pupils and teachers taking part in a wide range of exciting lessons.”

Carol Payne, I CAN interim chief executive, praised staff and pupils at Poplar Farm for their efforts.

She added: "Huge thanks go to all the pupils, staff and parents for taking part in No Pens Day Wednesday.

"Developing speaking and understanding skills are fundamental for learning to read and write, managing emotions, developing friendships and are vital when entering further education or employment. Following long periods away from classroom learning due to Covid-19, we are calling on early years, primary, secondary schools, colleges and families to get involved with their own No Pens Day Wednesday by putting down their pens, getting creative in the classroom and speaking up for spoken language!”

