Primary school pupils took part in a national ‘Santa Dash’ last week to promote physical activity while spreading some festive cheer.

Youngsters and some staff at Belmont Primary School, St Sebastian’s School in Great Gonerby and Marston Thorold’s Charity Primary School, joined thousands of other pupils across the UK, in the event organised by National School Games.

The idea was to connect thousands of young people across the country in taking part in the ‘Santa Dash’ at the same time.

Santa Dash at Marston Primary School. (43591025)

Matthew Davidson, headteacher at Belmont Primary School, encouraged his pupils to take part.

He said: “As many of our pupils had enjoyed the one mile cross country challenge, this was an extra fun event with a Christmas theme.

“All classes took part and each child ran as far as they could. It slotted into a busy active Christmas schedule for us.As well as the Santa Dash, our pupils have been taking on the Inspire+ daily ‘Active Advent’ challenges. They are loving this opportunity to get outside for some exercise.”

Pupils took part in a Santa Dash.(43558781)

Blaine Togher, PE lead, added: “It was great to see all of the pupils in our school enjoying themselves, running around to the sound of Christmas music in their festive outfits.”

Youngsters at St Sebastian’s and Marston, both part of the Grantham Villages’ CE Schools Federation,took part in their class bubbles for a bit of fun after being asked by the Lincolnshire School Sports Partnership.

Chris Graves, operations manager at Grantham-based sports charity Inspire+, also got behind the event.

The St Sebastian's Santa Dash. (43591017)

He said: “We promoted it to our schools on behalf of the local school games organiser Terry Plumb who throughout lockdown has been running virtual competitions to replace the usual primary competitions and festivals.

“The Santa Dash fitted perfectly into our active advent calender. Members of our Sports Leadership Academy from Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School (KGGS) have been designing and filming a challenge per day since December 1 for children to take part in either at home or schools. Many of our schools have taken part in these daily challenges each lunchtime.

“It’s been a great way to have structured physical activity for all pupils and raise a smile. The challenges will continue right up to and including Christmas Day and can be found on our social media pages.”