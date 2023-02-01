Pupils told to stay at home as teachers in Grantham go on strike

Teachers across schools in Grantham are on strike today as part of one of the largest days of industrial action in a decade.

Pupils at one Grantham school have been asked to stay at home today as a results of the strikes.

Pupils in Years 8 and 10 at Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School are not attending.

Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School. (40968432)

In a message to parents, KGGS headteacher James Fuller said: "As a result of this (industrial action), we have had to make the difficult decision to close for all students in years 8 and 10 on this day, except for key worker and vulnerable pupils.

"Students in years 8 and 10 will be set consolidation work to complete at home. The school will remain open for all students in years 7, 9, 11, 12 and 13 although there will be some disruption to some lessons."

Despite significant strike action taking place today the vast majority of pupils in the county are attending school.

Members of The National Education Union are on strike today together with civil servants, train and bus drivers and university lecturers in what is expected to be the biggest day of industrial action in the UK in 10 years.

In a joint statement, Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, joint general secretaries of the National Education Union, said: "We have continually raised our concerns with successive education secretaries about teacher and support staff pay and its funding in schools and colleges, but instead of seeking to resolve the issue they have sat on their hands.

"It is disappointing that the government prefers to talk about yet more draconian anti-strike legislation, rather than work with us to address the causes of strike action. This is not about a pay rise but correcting historic real-terms pay cuts."