A beekeeping couple who won first place for their gigantic vegetables have donated a giant pumpkin to their local primary school.

Simon and Caroline Croson gave their 300lb pumpkin to Caythorpe Primary School for the pupils to carve this Halloween.

After making use of some of the flesh for pumpkin pie and mead, as well as keeping the seeds, the couple reached out to the school through Facebook to see if they would be interested in the prize-winning vegetable.

Pumpkins (42861653)

The school leapt at the chance and pupils have since used their creativity to carve the pumpkin.

Simon said: “I thought somebody would love to carve this and didn’t cherish the thought of moving it too far.

“I got it down to a weight where me and the wife could lift it into the back of the truck and then we took it to the school.

Pumpkins (42861643)

“The noise of the kids whooping with delight.... They were told it was coming but they didn’t really appreciate just how big it was going to be.

“That was fantastic to see the smiles and then they all helped haul it into the school. They thoroughly enjoyed it.”