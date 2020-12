Pupils at Colsterworth Primary School concluded their Roman school topic by making the traditional Roman dish of pottage.

The Year 4 pupils learnt how to chop, boil and sauté a range of vegetables to make the dish.

Year 4 teacher Hayley Taylor said: “The morning was a huge success with some children even being converted to liking vegetables.”

Youngsters at Colsterworth Primary School have been chopping vegetables for their school topic.(43623260)

