Two Reception pupils were the top two in their age group at a national handwriting competition.

In April this year, Reception children at Grantham Preparatory School entered the SATIPS National Schools’ Handwriting Competition 2022.

This UK wide competition is open to all prep, junior and primary schools in the country.

Tabitha Goddard and Aneira Ridgeway with headteacher, Mrs Korcz. (59512810)

The results were finally announced this week and Grantham Prep. School were "really excited" to learn that two of their children had been awarded first and second place in the four-year-old category.

Tabitha Goddard finished in first place, with Aneira Ridgeway in second.

These results will be published in due course on both the SATIPS website and in the autumn edition of the Prep School Magazine.

The children’s certificates and gift vouchers were presented to Tabitha and Aneira in the infants’ assembly this week by Mrs Korcz, the school's headteacher.

Jane Thompson, school administrator, said: "Well done. Fantastic handwriting results, Reception!"