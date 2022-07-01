Pupils at the Grantham Preparatory International School have wowed audiences in performances of Matilda.

The students from Years 3, 4, 5 and 6 performed in the Roald Dahl book turned stage show at the Guildhall Arts Centre on Wednesday and Thursday (June 29 and 30).

Ellie Dickinson, head of drama and director of the show said: "We are immensely proud.

Pupils from the Grantham Preparatory International School performing in Matilda at the Guildhall Arts Centre. (57691261)

"For the last two years we haven't had normal life and last year we only took Year 5 and 6 to perform.

"So this year was the first time 80 children performed on stage.

"Year 6 took on the main roles but the juniors loved getting involved.

"It was so amazing seeing them enjoying it because it is terrifying, but then you see them doing it and that is the power of live performance.

"It's quite addictive.

"Once you get into it, you're stuck for life."

Last year, the school was the first to perform social distanced at the Guildhall Arts Centre and was allowed a third of the capacity.