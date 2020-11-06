A puppy that ran away from its owner was located after an extensive search that involved many members of the community and local businesses.

Poppy, a five-month-old Cavapoo, escaped her owner on Monday (November 2) afternoon after a scuffle with two other dogs in Queen Elizabeth Park in Grantham.

Despite calling out her name, owner Isabel Wyatt and her daughter Sharon Wyatt were unable to locate their dog, prompting a "frantic search" for Poppy.

Poppy is a five-month-old cavapoo (43018628)

The search involved a post made on the Facebook group Grantham UK Lost and Found Pets that was shared over 1,600 times, as well as several helpers from the local community and surrounding businesses.

Sharon said: "Dozens of total strangers came out to the park to help look for Poppy as a result of the thousands of shares!

"News spread so quickly and residents of the local housing estates were sharing amongst their local resident groups. Advice was being given in messages on the post so quickly and frequently that I could hardly keep up!"

Poppy was found on Tuesday November 3 (43018622)

School children passing through the park on their way home also stopped to help with the search, although they were told to let their parents know what they were doing and make sure that they were home before dinner.

By 10.40pm that night, after seven hours of searching with the help of scented items, biscuit bowls and torches, Sharon and Isabel called it a night, vowing to resume their search first thing next morning.

Sharon continued: "Nobody got very much sleep on Monday night and by 07.00 we were back at the park with more friends and even more kind-hearted locals.

"All I could hear as we walked from the car park was Poppy’s name ringing out around the park."

Isabel and Sharon's search was expanded to Manthorpe Village, Manthorpe estate, whilst other people checked Green Lane, Belton Lane and surrounding areas in miserable weather.

Sharon said: "A lady called Wendy had reached out and suggested I join a Search and Rescue drone group who help look for lost pets. With both ground crews and pilots in their ranks, they had resources that we could only have dreamt of having at our disposal.

"Another amazing person was Sharon Checkley [from Notions Antiques], who designed posters for us and printed them herself. This meant that we could stay out searching."

Local businesses including Samantha Rawlinson of Brightstars, the team from A Dog’s Life Daycare and Rachel from Barks & Bubbles dog grooming shared the post on their sites.

Sharon added: "We couldn’t help but be so moved by the kindness of strangers - our friends too were phenomenal! Even those that don’t live in Grantham anymore were sending messages to friends who lived in the vicinity of the park.It was an amazing example of community."

At 11.32am on Tuesday (November 3), Isabel received the call that everyone had been waiting for, that Poppy had been found safe and sound.

She had made her way across the Witham, across Belton Lane and found her way in to a garden on Granta Crescent.

Sharon said: "I burst into tears with utter relief! We’d heard lots of stories of dog-nappings, so we’d started to fear the worst.But little Poppy was found!

"Mum made her way to the house and Poppy was waiting patiently. At first she didn’t recognise Mum but as soon as she did - well, she pee’d on her. She was just so excited to be reunited!

"We shared the news on social media pages that had shared or contained the details of Poppy and once again the outpouring of relief was palpable.

"People were vested in the updates. They admitted to having tears if their own at the relief of knowing Poppy was found."

Since the event, Poppy has become something of a local celebrity. She was recognised on multiple occasions during her last walk.

Sharon added: "We would like to thank absolutely everybody that shared the post and the Facebook Page that was created for us; also all the amazing people who came out in cold, windy and really wet conditions to help us look!

"It was truly heart-warming the community spirit that we felt!"