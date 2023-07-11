Households will get an extra recycling bin early next year in a bid to improve the district’s “awful” recycling rates.

South Kesteven District Council unanimously voted today (Tuesday) to introduce twin stream recycling, which will involve a separate collection for paper and card.

South Kesteven households will receive a 240 litre purple lidded bin and the first collection is hoped to be made in late January or early February 2024.

Purple-lidded bins will be introduced across the district.

Councillor Rhys Baker (Green), cabinet member for environment and waste, said this was a “crucial step” towards improving the district’s recycling quality.

In the Environment and Overview Scrutiny Committee held earlier today, Councillor Ashley Baxter, deputy leader of SKDC, said South Kesteven’s recycling rate was “awful”, with figures struggling to reach 40 per cent.

A successful trial carried out across four areas of Lincolnshire - including Boston, South Holland, West Lindsey and North Kesteven - resulted in levels of contaminated recycling going down from 28 per cent to 17 per cent.

Concerns raised in both the environment scrutiny and cabinet meeting centred around households which did not have the space for another bin.

Over the next few months, SKDC stated it would be working with those in that position to find a resolution to accommodate this scheme.

SKDC will also be educating and communicating with district residents on recycling over the coming months.

A motion put forward by Councillor Mark Whittington (Con) in the scrutiny meeting was defeated by members. He wanted the decision on the extra bins to go to full council as it “affected everyone”.

Coun Whittington took to Twitter after the meeting and said it was “shameful” that the “new administration aren’t concerned with the concerns of local residents who have been denied the opportunity to raise these at full council.”

