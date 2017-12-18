Purses stolen from Grantham Christmas shoppers

Lincolnshire police are appealing to anyone going shopping over the Christmas period to be vigilant after a number of Christmas shoppers have had their purses stolen.

Four incidents have taken place in and around retail stores in Sleaford and Grantham, with three of those incidents taking place on Thursday 14 December.

A spokesperson from Lincolnshire Police said: “We are urging anyone going Christmas shopping over the next few days to keep their valuables, such as purses and wallets, safely with them at all times.If you do know or see anything suspicious, please call 101 and report it to our call-takers.”

If you know anything about the incidents in Grantham and Sleaford, please ring in and quote incident 251 of 14 December for Grantham, and 174 of 14 December for Sleaford.