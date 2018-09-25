Coun Phil Dilks has called on South Kesteven District Council to ensure neither it or its related companies, contractors, partners or suppliers use ‘modern slavery.’

The Labour member says following the conviction and jailing last year of 11 members of a fraud and slavery ring centred in Lincolnshire, police revealed they have five further investigations into modern slavery in the county.

His motion for next Thursday’s meeting of the full council continued: “Lincoln Crown Court heard horrific stories of how the gang forced 18 victims into gruelling jobs and squalid living conditions over a long period.”

The National Crime Agency described the case as a “the tip of the iceberg.”

Coun Dilks continued: “In the spirit of working to do everything within its power to eradicated this and recognising recent changes in the way projects and services may be delivered, the council now resolves to take the lead in strengthening and building on its existing public statement on Modern Slavery.”

His move calls on SKDC and related bodies also to ensure they receive training to help understand the problem and for them to follow the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

Other measures include low tenders or offers of work being challenged to ensure they do not use modern slavery. Suppliers and partners should also allow union membership. A whistle blowing policy should also be devised.